Study presents unexpected — and complicated — findings on link between alcohol and dementia

The connection between alcohol and health is complicated and unclear, experts say.

Keeping alcohol consumption to one or two drinks a day lessened the odds of developing dementia, according to a study of nearly 4 million South Koreans.

However, drinking more than two drinks a day increased that risk, according to the study published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

