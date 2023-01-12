Convalescent plasma -- a once-celebrated treatment for Covid-19 that has largely fallen out of favor -- does work well for people who are immune-compromised, according to a study published Thursday.

The report in the journal JAMA Network Open analyzed the results of nine studies and found that immune-compromised Covid-19 patients were 37% less likely to die if they got convalescent plasma, an antibody-rich blood product from people who'd recovered from the virus.

Tags