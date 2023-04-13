The suicide rate in the United States returned to a near-record high in 2021, reversing two years of decline, according to a report released Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Final data for the year shows that suicide was the 11th leading cause of death nationwide, with more than 14 deaths for every 100,000 people. The death rate has increased 32% over the past two decades, and the 4% jump between 2020 and 2021 was the sharpest annual increase in that timeframe.

