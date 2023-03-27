WomanPaperworkHC1304_source.tif
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- If your workload is piling up, you may opt to tackle it all without taking any breaks, in order to manage it quicker.

But a new study from the University of Waterloo suggests that heavy workloads that discourage employees from taking breaks could disrupt general performance, causing high levels of stress and fatigue that stand in the way of productivity.

Tags