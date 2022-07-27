Taking a higher dose of vitamin D to protect your bones isn't necessary if you are a healthy middle-aged or older adult with no existing bone disease or vitamin D deficiency, a new study found. Vitamin D is needed by the body to fully absorb calcium and phosphorus from food.

Taking 2,000 IU (international units) a day of supplemental vitamin D3 without calcium over the course of more than five years did not reduce hip, wrist or pelvic fractures when compared with taking a daily placebo, according to the study published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

