Teen girls in the United States experienced record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk in recent years, amid "significant" declines in youth health and well-being overall, according to data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Responses for the CDC's bi-annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey were collected in the fall of 2021, offering the first look at trends since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit the hotline's website.

