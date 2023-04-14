Medication abortions provided by virtual-only providers accounted for an increasing share of total abortions in the United States, since the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in June 2022, according to a new report by the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit focused on abortion and contraception.

While total abortions decreased by 2% from April to December 2022, medicated abortions via telehealth increased by 136%. In April, there were less than 4,000 medicated abortions provided virtually, and in December, there were more than 8,500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags