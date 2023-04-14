What happened in one judge's courtroom in Texas could have drastic effects for the United States' entire drug approval process, experts warn.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling that suspended the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of the medication abortion drug mifepristone was an unprecedented one, the first time a court has bypassed the federal system set up to determine what drugs should be allowed on the market.

