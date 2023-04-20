For most of her life, Tammy La Barbera has been taking care of someone other than herself. First, it was her two children. Then, it was her brother and father, who both died after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, Tammy is taking care of her 90-year-old mother, Ada, who was diagnosed with dementia five years ago.

In recent months, Ada's condition deteriorated so quickly that Tammy resigned from her job as an event manager to become a full-time caregiver.

CNN's John Bonifield contributed to this report.

