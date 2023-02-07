The one thing that can improve your sex life, according to this couple

Vanessa and Xander Marin hope their new book will help couples talk about sex.

 Tarynne Webb

The timeless advice for couples about the importance of communicating when it comes to sex might be as old as the act itself.

"It's in pretty much every article; it says to talk about sex, but it ends there," says Vanessa Marin, 39, a licensed marriage and family therapist specializing in sex therapy and coauthor of "Sex Talks: The Five Conversations That Will Transform Your Love Life," which comes out Tuesday.

