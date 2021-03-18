Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 38 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA COFFEE DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA BAY CALHOUN HOLMES JACKSON WALTON WASHINGTON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY EARLY LEE MILLER QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ABE SPRINGS, ALBANY, ALPINE HEIGHTS, ARGYLE, ARLINGTON, ASBURY, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BARKER STORE, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BENNETT, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BLOUNTSTOWN, BONIFAY, BOYKIN, BROWNS CROSSROADS, BROWNTOWN, CAIRO, CALLAWAY, CENTER RIDGE, CENTERVILLE, CHIPLEY, CHIPLEY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, CLARKS MILL, CLARKSVILLE, CLUSTER SPRINGS, COBB CROSSROADS, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CRYSTAL LAKE, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAVIS PARK, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DAYS CROSSROADS, DE FUNIAK SPRING AIRPORT, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, DICKEY, DILL, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL, DURHAM, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, ECONFINA, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EUCHEEANNA, EWELL, FADETTE, FAIRCHILD, FIVE POINTS, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, FRINK, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GRACEVILLE, GRAVES, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOGGARD MILL, HOLMES COUNTY AIRPORT, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG, LEONIA, LITTLE HOPE, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, LYNN HAVEN, MABSON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MARYSVILLE, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, NEW HOPE, NEWTON, NIXON, ORANGE HILL, OZARK, PALMYRA, PANAMA CITY, PECAN, PETERSON HILL, POPLAR HEAD, PRETORIA, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, RIVERTURN, SCOTTS FERRY, SCREAMER, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SHIVERS MILL, SIMSVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SNEADS, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, AND YEOMANS.