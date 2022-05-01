The US should prepare for a predictable Southern summer surge of Covid-19, Birx says

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern
Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell, northeastern Baker and southwestern
Worth Counties through 315 PM EDT...
At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Baconton, or 8 miles south of Putney, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Putney, Albany, Baconton, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Flint, Radium Springs, Red Store
Crossroads, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Pecan City, Red
Rock, Acree, Lester, Freeman, Crestwood and Williamsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dr. Birx is shown here in an interview on CNN.
The US should prepare for a possible summer surge of Covid-19 cases across Southern states, former White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CBS on Sunday morning.
It's now predictable that the South will see surges in the summer and Northern states will see surges in the winter -- especially around the holidays, Birx said.
Birx said she closely follows data out of South Africa, which has recently seen a rise in new Covid-19 cases.
"Each of these surges are about four to six months apart. That tells me that natural immunity wanes enough in the general population after four to six months -- that a significant surge is going to occur again," Birx told "Face the Nation."
"This is what we have to be prepared for in this country. We should be preparing right now for a potential surge in the summer across the Southern United States because we saw it in 2020 and we saw it in 2021."
Public health officials need to make clear to the public that protection against the infection wanes over time, and precautions should be taken with vulnerable or compromised people, said Birx.
She said Covid-19 home testing kits and booster shots are critical tools to help Americans handle surges.
