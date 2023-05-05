The way the US government tracks Covid-19 is about to change

When the public health emergency ends May 11, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to change some of the ways it tracks Covid-19 in the United States, but the agency says it won't lose its sightlines on the infection as it continues to be part of American life.

On Thursday, for the first time in three years, the CDC will stop posting a national count of Covid-19 cases. The agency's color-coded maps of county-level transmission and disease burden will be retired, CDC will no longer track variants down to the state level, and it will update its genomic surveillance estimates every two weeks instead of weekly.

