These 5 rules for good sleep may also impact development of asthma, experts say

Sleeping well can also help reduce asthma risk, the study showed.

 Konstantin Postumitenko/Adobe Stock

Bad sleep quality and quantity may put you at greater risk for developing asthma, according to a new study.

Previous research has already shown that asthma tends to lead to sleep issues, but researchers wanted to know if the association worked the other way — that is, whether how someone slept impacted their likelihood of developing asthma, said the study, which published Monday in the journal BMJ Open Respiratory Research.

