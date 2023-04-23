The voice on the phone in 1966 was gruff and abrupt: "Do you want the Chevy, the Cadillac or the Rolls Royce?"

A Chevy abortion would cost about $200, cash in hand, the voice explained. A Cadillac was around $500, and the Rolls Royce was $1,000.

Correction: Diane Stevens' name was misspelled in a previous version of this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features