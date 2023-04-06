More than 90,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney donation, but Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk helped take two people off the waitlist when she donated her own kidney to a woman she had never met and launched a kidney-paired donation.

A kidney-paired donation happens when a person is willing to donate a kidney to someone in their life who needs it, but they aren't a good match, so they swap recipients with another donor.

