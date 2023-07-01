...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 106 to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
This could be the peak of tick season – and tick-borne diseases are on the rise
(CNN) — An especially bad tick season in the United States is probably hitting its peak, and experts are stressing the importance of taking personal precautions to protect against rising cases of tick-borne disease.
Diagnoses of Lyme disease – a bacterial infection spread by bites from blacklegged ticks, or deer ticks – were 17% higher in the first week of June than they were a year earlier, according to data from athenahealth, a health care technology company. There has been a sharp rise over the past three weeks, and trends from the past three years suggest that this year’s seasonal peak is falling just before the Fourth of July holiday.