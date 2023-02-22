Dr. Ken Ginsburg is tired of swimming against the tide when it comes to public perceptions about teens.

After decades of work strengthening families and raising teens of his own, the founding director of the Center for Parent and Teen Communication at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia says it's time to change the narrative altogether.

Sign up for CNN's Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

Tags