Video of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, which officials have said they'll release Friday, is expected to be difficult to watch -- but it may also be hard to avoid. Some people might even feel duty-bound to watch it as a way to pay tribute to Nichols, who died three days after the confrontation with officers.

Psychologists say the best approach to care for mental health is to know your limits -- and possibly to avoid watching the video altogether.

Tags