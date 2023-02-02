Sitting among the warehouses of Dulles, Virginia, is one of the US Drug Enforcement Administration's forensic labs. It's one of eight across the country where scientists analyze illegal drugs and try to stay ahead of what's driving deadly overdoses.

Starting in the late 1990s with overprescribing of prescription narcotics, the opioid epidemic has continued to plague the United States for decades. What has changed is the type of drugs that have killed more than half a million people during the past 20 years.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

