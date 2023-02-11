I will smash a ripe avocado for any meal or festive occasion. Add lemon or lime juice, olive oil, and kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, and I've got my version of guacamole to snack on with chips or slather on toast.

My easy guac isn't the only way to go. I have little interest in American football, but Super Bowl Sunday is an excellent excuse to celebrate my hometown fruit in new ways. I have my avocados nearly ripe for the weekend festivities.

Tags