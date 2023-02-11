...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal
Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee,
Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner
and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in
the watch area today, with local amounts over Southwest
Georgia exceeding 3 inches. This will come on top of locally
heavy rains which already occurred over the course of
Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Locations that
received the heaviest rain on Friday will be especially
vulnerable to additional rainfall, including areas from
Madison, Florida, to Lake Park, Georgia. If these rainfall
amounts come quickly on soil that is already wet, then flash
flooding would be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Forget guacamole, use avocados for this Mediterranean dip instead.
I will smash a ripe avocado for any meal or festive occasion. Add lemon or lime juice, olive oil, and kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, and I've got my version of guacamole to snack on with chips or slather on toast.
My easy guac isn't the only way to go. I have little interest in American football, but Super Bowl Sunday is an excellent excuse to celebrate my hometown fruit in new ways. I have my avocados nearly ripe for the weekend festivities.
And yes, avocados are good for you. Besides being the perfect toast topper, they are a great source of potassium, packed with monounsaturated fats, high in fiber and rich in folates.
Like me, Karadsheh doesn't care much about the game. "But I do love the energy and getting together with friends and family around some delicious food," she said via email. "For me, it starts with the dips. I usually do three dips at a given party, and this year, I'm sticking with some family favorites."
Karadsheh is including her "sassy" citrus avocado salsa.
"If you love guacamole, think of this dip as its bright and unexpected Mediterranean cousin," she said. Just add pita chips or chips on the side.
How to tell if your avocado is ripe
Don't know when an avocado is ripe? Check out this video below:
Other tips
Think that red onion can be a little too spicy? I agree, which is why I work ahead and do a quick pickling a day before I make the salsa. The red onion will be tart but not too much. Take one chopped medium red onion, ½ cup of apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 ½ teaspoons of kosher salt, and shake in a sealed jar. Refrigerate overnight, and your pickled red onion is ready to use.
Have an aversion to cilantro or don't have sumac in your cupboard? Leave it out. Want to add cucumber and tomato to turn the avocado salsa into a salad? Go for it. This recipe is flexible.
Want to expand your party menu? Karadsheh's lineup also includes a five-minute whipped feta dip, which marries feta cheese with a bit of creamy Greek yogurt and herbs, and her ode to the seven-layer dip, which is a simpler hummus dip layered with a seasoned meat topping and tomato, onion, parsley and pine nuts.
With this game-day spread, you'll have your friends and family cheering for a whole lot more than the final playoff.