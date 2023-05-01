The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is investigating two hospitals that "did not offer necessary stabilizing care to an individual experiencing an emergency medical condition, in violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA)," according to a letter from US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Under EMTALA, health care professionals are required to "offer treatment, including abortion care, that the provider reasonably determines is necessary to stabilize the patient's emergency medical condition," Becerra said Monday in his letter to national hospital and provider associations.

