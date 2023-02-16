When CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta was growing up in a small rural town in Michigan, he wanted to change his name to Steve — hoping that would put an end to the anti-Asian taunts he faced at school from the time he was 6 or 7 years old, he said in a summer episode of his podcast, "Chasing Life."

"There was nobody that looked like me, that had a name that was like mine, that ate the foods we ate," Gupta said. "If I changed my name to Steve, it was going to solve all my problems. ... I would be just totally assimilated."

