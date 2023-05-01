Up to 60% of all stroke survivors develop memory and thinking problems within a year, and one-third go on to develop dementia within five years, according to a new American Stroke Association scientific statement.

"The numbers are staggering, right?" said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.

Get inspired by a weekly roundup on living well, made simple. Sign up for CNN's Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools designed to improve your well-being.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags