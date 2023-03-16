As women continue to die due to pregnancy or childbirth each year in the United States, new federal data shows that the nation's maternal death rate rose significantly yet again in 2021, with the rates among Black women more than twice as high as those of White women.

Many lives were also lost to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, and although Covid-19 data was not a part of the new report, some physicians wonder about the effects the disease may have had on women surviving pregnancy and childbirth in the United States.

