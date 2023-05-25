(CNN) — The US population has gotten older in the past two decades, with more aging adults and fewer children under the age of 5, new Census Bureau data reveals.

From 2000 to 2020, baby boomers and millennials – the largest age groups in the United States in 2020 – continued to age, and at the same time, from 2010 to 2020, smaller cohorts of children were born, according to data from the 2020 Census Demographic and Housing Characteristics, released Thursday.

