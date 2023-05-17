(CNN) — The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, known as APHIS, said it is taking steps toward vaccinating endangered California condors against a highly infectious bird flu that has led to the death of millions of birds in the United States.

For years, wildlife conservationists have been working to save the bird and have brought it from the brink of extinction, but more than a dozen condors in the US have been killed in the latest outbreak of bird flu, setting the conservation efforts back by a decade or more, experts said.

