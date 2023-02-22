Sexual assault and domestic violence injuries, like bruises, can be challenging to spot on darker skinned victims under the standard white light found in most exam rooms. New research shows using alternate light sources could help.

Researchers at George Mason University, in partnership with Texas A&M University, analyzed data from more than 31,000 observations of bruised areas on the arm among a diverse sample of skin colors and found that blue or purple light was five times more effective at showing bruises on people with darker skin than white light, the study says.

Tags