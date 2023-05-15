Marines who were stationed at Camp Lejeune had a 70% higher risk of Parkinson's disease than veterans who served at a post across the country, a new study found.

The difference may have been in the Camp Lejeune vets' exposure to a chemical known as trichloroethylene (TCE), a ubiquitous environmental contaminant, the researchers warn. And the risk of developing this disorder of the nervous system may be higher for millions more people.

