TORONTO (CTV Network) -- While previous research has linked genetic factors to the cause of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), there is yet to be conclusive evidence to identify the specific genes that can cause the neuro-developmental disorder.

However, a new study out of Denmark is getting closer to identifying these specific genes and why ADHD can develop in some and not others.

