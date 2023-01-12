After contracting bacterial meningitis, legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck died Wednesday at the age of 78, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts and confirmed to CNN by his agent.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

