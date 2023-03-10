Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the 89-year-old California Democrat, recently announced she is out of the hospital and recovering at home from shingles, a painful viral inflammation in the skin's nerves that causes a blistering rash lasting for two to four weeks. Feinstein was diagnosed in February and hospitalized in San Francisco last week.

Shingles, also called herpes zoster, is caused by the varicella-zoster virus — which is the same virus responsible for chickenpox. Varicella zoster is also responsible for a rare condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome that caused pop star Justin Bieber's face to become partially paralyzed in June 2022.

