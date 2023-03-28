What one millennial with phone anxiety did when she stopped texting to stay connected

Hearing a friend or family member's voice during phone conversation builds social connection more effectively than sending a text, according to research.

 Maca and Naca/E+/Getty Images

Some of my earliest memories from growing up in the late 1980s were of my mom spending hours on the phone with my grandmother, my aunt and her best friends.

There was a daily circuit of female communication that kicked off sometime right after breakfast. Between the daily advice doled out by television hosts Oprah and Phil Donahue, there were regular check-ins, gossip fests and venting sessions.

Erin Hahn is the author of the young adult novels "You'd Be Mine," "More Than Maybe" and "Never Saw You Coming" as well as the adult romance "Built to Last" and the forthcoming "Friends Don't Fall in Love."

