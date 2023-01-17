A new coronavirus variant is circulating, the most transmissible one yet. Hospitalizations of infected patients are rising. And older adults represent nearly 90% of US deaths from Covid-19 in recent months, the largest portion since the start of the pandemic.

What does that mean for people 65 and older catching Covid for the first time or those experiencing a repeat infection? The message from infectious disease experts and geriatricians is clear: seek treatment with antiviral therapy, which remains effective against new Covid variants.

