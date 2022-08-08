What should people know about Paxlovid rebound? Our medical analyst explains

The anti-viral medication Paxlovid is given for five days to reduce severe illness in someone with Covid-19.

 Stephanie Nano/AP

After being diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, President Joe Biden recently tested negative for the coronavirus, only to test positive again a few days later. Biden had taken the antiviral medication Paxlovid, which has been associated with some patients testing positive again for the virus after completing treatment.

This phenomenon is known as Paxlovid rebound. What is it exactly, and why does it happen? How common is it, and does the possibility of a recurrence of symptoms mean that people shouldn't take it? Who should and shouldn't take the drug? And what should you do if you do have a recurrence?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.