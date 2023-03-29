The West African country of Equatorial Guinea declared an outbreak of the Marburg virus disease in mid-February. There have been at least nine laboratory-confirmed cases, seven of which resulted in death, and 20 probable cases of dead individuals in this outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

Now, authorities in Tanzania, in East Africa, have confirmed that country's first-ever case of the fatal disease. Health officials are investigating a total of eight cases, five of whom have died, and they have identified a total of 161 contacts who are being monitored.

