Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Friday. * WHERE...The entire Tri-state region except our northernmost Georgia counties. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&