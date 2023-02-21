Whether or not you have ever lifted a weight, you can protect your brain health now

You can get cognitive benefit from starting an exercise routine, even if you begin later in life, a new study found.

 adamkaz/E+/Getty Images

Even if you've never been physically active, you can start moving now and see benefits.

That's according to a new study, which found that any amount of physical activity starting at any age is helpful for long-term cognitive health.

