The World Health Organization still does not have key data from China about the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak, putting the world in jeopardy, says Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the group's Covid-19 technical lead and head of its program on emerging diseases.

"The lack of data disclosure is simply inexcusable," Van Kerkhove wrote in an editorial in the journal Science on Thursday. "The longer it takes to understand the origins of the pandemic, the harder it becomes to answer the question, and the more unsafe the world becomes."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags