The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has this month greenlit the rollout of updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters, following the US Food and Drug Administration's authorization. These shots will replace the boosters previously offered in the US such that, for people 12 and older, being "up-to-date" with vaccines means having the new jab.

Is the Covid-19 vaccine going to become an annual shot, like the flu vaccine? Speaking Tuesday, head of the Biden administration's Covid-19 Response Team, Dr. Ashish Jha, suggested so, telling reporters that the vaccines and boosters are likely to become "a more routine part of our lives."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.