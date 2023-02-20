For many parents, the "Is it normal?" game begins early on. I've sent question after question to family and friends, and of course, all worried parents ask our No. 1 frenemy, Google.

Is it normal my fetus isn't moving a lot in the morning? Is it normal my baby doesn't nap? Is it normal that my 6-year-old can't read? Is it normal that my 10-year-old has only lost four baby teeth?

Elissa Strauss covers the culture and politics of parenthood. Her book on the personal and collective power of caregiving will be published in 2024.

