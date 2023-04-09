For years, dreams of my teeth cracking, loosening or falling out plagued my sleep. Loved ones of mine have repeatedly dreamed of flying, rolling away in a self-operating car, or running late for school or work. These aren't typical nightmares, which usually happen once. They're some of the most common recurring dreams, which tend to lean negative and can take some work to overcome.

"Recurring dreams are likelier to be about very profound life experiences or just very character logic issues that are kind of guaranteed to recur in waking life because they're part of you rather than a one-time event," said dream researcher Deirdre Barrett, a lecturer of psychology in the department of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags