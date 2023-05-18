(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for adults 60 and older. This vaccine, called Arexvy, is made by the drug company GSK. A recommendation for its use could come from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as early as June, which means it could be available starting in the fall.

How important is a vaccine against RSV? How effective is the Arexvy vaccine? Could the vaccine be available this winter, and how can people access it? Do people still need to take other vaccines against the flu and Covid-19? And can this vaccine be used for young children who are also vulnerable to RSV?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags