Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.

The data brief, released Wednesday by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, analyzed sleep medication use data from over 30,549 American adults that was collected by the National Health Interview Survey in 2020.

Tags