The biotech company BTNX says it is shipping out new test strips this week that detect the presence of xylazine, an animal sedative that officials say is increasingly being mixed with fentanyl. As with fentanyl test strips, these pieces of paper have a reagent that can help users detect whether a drug has any xylaxine in it.

Commonly called "tranq" or "tranq dope," xylazine has not been approved for human use. The drug has heavy sedative effects like an opioid but isn't one, so it doesn't respond to the opioid overdose antidote, naloxone, also known as Narcan.

