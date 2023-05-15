Fresh produce is popping out of the ground, and farmers markets are opening across the country, with tables stacked high. It's hard to resist the bounty of all these just-picked vegetables, but once they're home and in the fridge, the thought of how you're going to eat them all might be a bit overwhelming.

The easiest thing to do with raw vegetables is to toss them with dressing and call it a salad. Or a side dish. Or both. If that sounds too boring, it's time to spice things up with homemade dressing. There's no shortage of packaged options at the store, but why not make your own and expand your horizons?

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good Food Stories.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags