Most of us are familiar with road rage — aggressive driving that's caused by stress or anger behind the wheel. But the honking of horns and revving of engines doesn't just affect those in the vehicle — it can also raise the blood pressure of people living near the road.

Previous research had shown a connection between road traffic noise and an increased risk of hypertension — high blood pressure — but it was still unclear whether it was the noise or the pollution from the traffic that was the cause. Now, researchers say they have the evidence for it.

