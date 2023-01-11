I've been working steadily for hours now, but feel as if I haven't even started. My attention is being pulled from my assigned task — writing this story — by a myriad of what I believe are necessary work interruptions. (OK, a couple were from my cat, who also firmly believes in their necessity.)

My kids and I call days like this "squirrel" days, in honor of Dug, the talking dog in (squirrel !!) the 2009 Pixar movie "Up," who (squirrel !!) was constantly distracted by well, just about (squirrel !!) ...

Tags