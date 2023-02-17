When you are a middle school teacher, people view you as either a saint or a masochist. When you are the parent of a tween, strangers offer sympathy.

Middle schoolers are the most maligned and misunderstood age group. I taught these grades for more than 10 years and developed a quick retort to pitying comments: "It's an easier age to teach than it is to be."

Deborah Farmer Kris is an education journalist, founder of Parenthood365 and author of the "All the Time" picture-book series. Find her on Twitter @dfkris.

