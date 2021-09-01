Za'atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. 1 of 3 Roasted almonds get an upgrade with za'atar and rosemary. Heather Fulbright/CNN (Clockwise from bottom left) Za'atar blends thyme, sumac, sesame seeds and oregano with salt. Heather Fulbright/CNN Be sure to spread the almonds evenly. Heather Fulbright/CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Za'atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Add it to almonds for a tangy, nutty bite.If you already have a prepared za'atar spice blend on hand, feel free to use it in this recipe as a shortcut instead of making your own.Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats and fiber, making them the ideal on-the-go snack. Makes 8 servingsIngredients1 tablespoon sumac1 tablespoon sesame seeds1/2 tablespoon dried thyme½ tablespoon dried oregano¼ teaspoon salt2 cups raw almonds1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely choppedInstructions1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.2. Make the za'atar: In a small bowl, combine the sumac, sesame seeds, thyme, oregano and salt. (Alternately, substitute 3 tablespoons prepared za'atar blend and omit this step.) Set aside. 3. In a medium bowl, combine almonds with olive oil, rosemary and za'atar blend and toss until well coated.4. Spread the almonds on prepared baking sheet.Roast in oven for 10 minutes. Remove sheet from oven and give almonds a quick stir. Return sheet to oven and roast until almonds are golden, about 10 minutes more.5. Let cool and enjoy.Make ahead: Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.Cook this! Snapshot your creation, then share with #plateitpostit. You might be featured in an upcoming story!The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Rahaf Al Bochi is a registered dietitian nutritionist, media expert and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, a nutrition consulting company specializing in Mediterranean eating and women's health. 